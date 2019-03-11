Every parent of young kid knows it’s not too early to start planning for summer.

That’s why “Camp Fair” at Eastview Mall is always such a hit.

Today’s event featured dozens of organizations showing off their summer programs to parents and kids.

The camps range from dance, theater, and music to a focus on science, and athletics.

“Dance teaches all types of life skills, from time management to working together as a team, to working hard, working diligently, and just being an all-around good human being,” said Kathy Ertsgaard, the Executive Director of Draper Center

More than 80 area and national camps to preview the summer activities.