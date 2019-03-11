Breaking News
Camp Fair at Eastview Mall

Every parent of young kid knows it’s not too early to start planning for summer.

That’s why “Camp Fair” at Eastview Mall is always such a hit.

Today’s event featured dozens of organizations showing off their summer programs to parents and kids.

The camps range from dance, theater, and music to a focus on science, and athletics.

 “Dance teaches all types of life skills, from time management to working together as a team, to working hard, working diligently, and just being an all-around good human being,” said Kathy Ertsgaard, the Executive Director of Draper Center

More than 80 area and national camps to preview the summer activities. 

