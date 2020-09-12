Calls for unity during 9/11 memorial service in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On the 19th anniversary of the first foreign terrorist attack on U.S. soil, calls for the return to September 11th unity was a big message during a socially distanced memorial service in Irondequoit.

They honored men and women who raced towards danger to save lives and lost their own during 9-11.

“Then seeing the fire men running to the building and thinking, gees, what are they going to do? But they did save a lot of lives and lost their lives. A very sad event,” said Elmer & Norma Brown.

Local leaders who spoke during the memorial service called for more unity during a time the nation faces divisiveness.

“We owe each and every one of them, to be as united as residents of this town, as citizens of this great country as we were in those days, weeks and months following the horrific events of September 11th,” said Alan Laird, Irondequoit Police Chief.

“That we are all together, all members of this community, all members of this great state of new york. certainly all together as americans. let’s summon up that spirit as we perhaps find that the best way to remember the victims of 9/11,” said Congressman Joe Morelle.

Among those speakers is Town Supervisor David Seeley. He urged not to forget how as a country came together 19 years ago showed the best in humanity.

“September 11th, represented the worst of humanity, but in doing so showed how we can be the best humans possible. What that human experience means and how we can endure and how it can lift us up,” said Seeley.

Leaders here hope that stories of brave will continue to be told and educate new generations