Monroe County legislator calls for transparency in pedestrian-involved crashes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) will hold a press conference Monday to call for greater transparency in crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.

Barnhart is calling for law enforcement to do the following:

Release the names of victims and drivers

Release details about the crash and how it happened

Discuss the reason for filing or not filing charges against the drivers

We must have transparency and accountability in pedestrian and cycling deaths. #ROC pic.twitter.com/afbB33BwVP — Rachel Barnhart (@rachbarnhart) November 24, 2019

This stems from a recent pedestrian crash on Parsells Avenue in Rochester.

Rumors swirled online that the driver in the crash was an elected official, but Rochester police announced Friday that was not the case.