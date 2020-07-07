Calling hours, funeral service announced for Assemblyman David Gantt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Calling hours and a private funeral service have been announced for Assemblyman David Gantt, who died Wednesday.

Family of Gantt have invited the public to a service at Church of Love Faith Center at 700 Exchange Boulevard on Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a private ceremony for family and close friends at Church of Love Faith Center on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order regarding gathering capacity during the pandemic, Saturday’s service will be streamed on Facebook Live. Family members say church capacity is reduced to half its legally occupiable space and are asking that only family and friends attend the Saturday service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for community members to send a donation to one of three different scholarship funds that Gantt setup in honor of his mother, Lena Mae Gantt, at Nazareth College, Roberts Wesleyan College, or Monroe Community College. Donations can be sent to:

Gantt attended Franklin High School, Roberts Wesleyan College, and the Rochester Institute of Technology before he began working as a youth counselor for the City of Rochester.

Gantt, one of Rochester’s long time civil rights pioneers, became Monroe County’s first African American elected to State Office. Before his assembly election, he served nine years in the Monroe County legislature.

Assemblyman Gantt began his first term in the New York State Assembly in 1983.

Earlier this year Gantt announced he would not be seeking re-election for the 137th district.