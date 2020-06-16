Calling hours for longtime RPD veteran Lt. Aaron Colletti

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement officers and civilians came together Tuesday to honor Rochester Police Lt. Aaron Colletti for calling hours at Faith Bible Church in Brighton.

Lt. Colletti died off duty Thursday in Canandaigua after being struck by a pick-up truck while riding bikes with his son. He was a 21-year veteran with the Rochester Police Department.

Line of people waiting to get in is now stretching out the door. Calling hours continue through the late afternoon @News_8 pic.twitter.com/AuJ2fbkP0D — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) June 16, 2020

A private family service is scheduled to be held Wednesday before a public memorial Friday.

Police said 44-year-old Colletti was riding his bike with his teenage son on Woolhouse Road in Canandaigua around 8 p.m. when he was struck.

RPD officials said Colletti succumbed to his injuries and that his death is “untimely and tragic.” Officials said Colletti’s son was also struck, but had only minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office officials said the driver of the pickup truck was 70-year-old Canandaigua resident James Miller, who officials say lived nearby on the same road where the crash occurred. At this time no charges have been filed, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the memorial set up at the crash site where RPD Officer Aaron Colletti was hit and killed last night. Neighbors we talked to say people drive very fast down this road. We’ll have more on @News_8 at 4,5,&6 pic.twitter.com/LLkKa37KQq — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 12, 2020

Colletti is survived by his wife, and four children.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said in a tweet following the incident that Colletti was a “father, a husband, a brother, a man of faith, and a public servant.”

