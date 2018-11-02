Calling all entrepreneurs Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Rochester Young Professionals will host its eighth annual Entrepreneur's Expo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on November 15 at NextCorps in The Sibley Building in Rochester.

Three members of Rochester Young Professionals, Taylor Copie the Co-Chair for Professional Development, fellow Co-Chair for Professional Development CaTyra Polland, and Expo Committee member Teresa Hemann discussed the event and the organization Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

"We are one of Rochester's largest organizations for connecting young professionals together," Copie said. "We have monthly events whether it is socials, networking events, community or volunteer events. We really try to add value for people who just graduated college and are entering into the workforce - connecting people together, building their brand, personal brand as well."

Hemann said RYP offers diverse opportunities for engagement. "I was a member in the past. I went and did some other things, and then I came back. I really found that now there is something for everyone. Whether you are looking for things like volunteer, getting to know people from the networking perspective for work, or gaining some friendships there is a little for everybody. So I found it personally and professionally a great thing to be a part of."

The Expo is open to anyone, but especially those who may be looking for that nudge to take a risk. "So every entrepreneur, somebody who wants to be a entrepreneur, has this feeling, what do I got to do to make it to the next step - to leave my job, to leave school, to really start my own business, because it is a fear to do, it is a big leap of faith," said Copie. "So, this Entrepreneur's Expo, there is going to be 40-50 entrepreneurs who have had that same exact feeling, who have gone through the challenges, the successes of being an entrepreneur, and having that opportunity to talk to them face to face. There's no better event, and this is the event to attend."

Polland is an entrepreneur who has exhibited at the Expo in the past. "I have had a table at the Expo in the past, and it is really exciting to be in that space with entrepreneurs who are going through the same things as yourself," she said. "Obviously it is a huge networking opportunity. So you can turn to your left or right and there is another exhibitor next to you, that can give you resources, advice, recommendations. It is a really great opportunity for entrepreneurs to know that they are not alone. You are there in a space to share that, meet the attendees, possibly meet some new clients, things like that. I would definitely recommend that everyone come out. You don't have to be an entrepreneur to come to the Expo. We hope that we have a really diverse crowd that comes out to take advantage of all the resources and people that will be there."

Polland added tht it helped her business grow. "I have been able to meet quite a few authors that need editing. I am the founder of Polland Enterprise LLC, and I specialize in editing, helping authors get their manuscripts ready for publishing. So I have been able to meet other editors as well, and authors. I am a author myself, so it has definitely helped me and building my clientele, or even just networking, partnering, with others writers."

To learn more about Rochester Young Professionals and the Entrepreneur's Expo, visit R-Y-P.org.








