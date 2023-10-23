ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New legislation would create a task force focused on cases of missing women and girls who are Black, indigenous, and people of color.

This comes after the body of 16-year-old Jakarah Lopez-Moore was found in Rochester last week. She had been missing for about a month when her body was found in a wooded area.

In a letter penned to the governor, local and state legislators say cases of missing BIPOC women frequently fall under the radar. They said in Lopez-Moore’s case, had she not been listed as a runaway teen – and an Amber Alert was issued instead – the outcome may have been different.

Click here for more information about the criteria for activating an Amber Alert.

The legislation awaits a signature from Hochul.