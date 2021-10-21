Cal-Mum Middle School principal Paul Estabrooks resigns, effective immediately

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Caledonia-Mumford Central School District announced Thursday the resignation of Middle School principal Paul Estabrooks, effective immediately.

The separation agreement will allow Estabrooks to remain on the district payroll until October 12, 2022, and on the district’s health insurance through the end of the month.

In a press release, the Caledonia-Mumford Central School Board of Education said in part:

“The Board determined that it was in the best interests of students, staff members, taxpayers, and the community to avoid the uncertainty and significant financial and human cost of a hearing and to pursue an agreement that offered a more immediate, potentially less costly and finite resolution, to bring this matter to a conclusion sooner and allow us to move forward together.”

Please read the following release from the Caledonia-Mumford Central School Board of Education pic.twitter.com/XBqrQpoB1p — Cal-Mum Central School (@CalMum_Raiders) October 21, 2021

According to a detailed July report from the Livingston County News, Estabrooks was the subject of numerous complaints accusing him of creating a hostile work environment, harassment, and more.

The LCN followed up with another report in August that said the district paid out nearly $50,000 to settle a 2017 lawsuit accusing Estabrooks of engaging in sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation against a female teacher.

