1  of  2
Closings
Marcus Whitman Pittsford

Cadillac smashed by a tree limb in Rochester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The strong winds early Friday morning took down hundreds of trees across Western New York, including one in front of Carlos Bell’s front yard. Around 2 a.m. he jumped off the couch. 

 “I was watching TV and then I heard something go boom!” Said Carlos.  

In his 22 years at that house in Rochester, he never expected this would be the tree to come down just a few feet away from a parked car. There were others on the same street were not so lucky.   

A Cadillac and a Honda were hit with a large branch from a tree. The branch was quickly removed from the road, but for the owners of the cars, there will be some major work required to recover the vehicles. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss