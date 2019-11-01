Cadillac smashed by a tree limb in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The strong winds early Friday morning took down hundreds of trees across Western New York, including one in front of Carlos Bell’s front yard. Around 2 a.m. he jumped off the couch.

“I was watching TV and then I heard something go boom!” Said Carlos.

Not how you want to start the day. Major damage to these two cars from a large branch blown off a tree on Meigs St in #roc @News_8 @alecr66 @john_kucko @MarkGruba @wnywxguy pic.twitter.com/drDd04l0xt — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) November 1, 2019

In his 22 years at that house in Rochester, he never expected this would be the tree to come down just a few feet away from a parked car. There were others on the same street were not so lucky.

A Cadillac and a Honda were hit with a large branch from a tree. The branch was quickly removed from the road, but for the owners of the cars, there will be some major work required to recover the vehicles.