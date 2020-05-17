Bystander dies while responding to boat accident

HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from Bloomfield has died after responding to a boat accident Saturday evening in Hopewell.

On County 4 Road in Ontario County sits a private pond — it was there during a gathering that 36-year-old Raymond Foster of Canandaigua was operating a jet ski, with an 8 year old boy sitting behind him.

“The male operating the jet ski was making several aggressive maneuvers and turns and at one point the jet ski actually rolled over on its side, ejecting the two off of the jet ski,” said Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old Christopher Barber was part of a group of bystanders who witnessed the watercraft accident.

Deputies say Barber went to help the two occupants who were in the water, but suffered from a previous medical condition once he entered the water.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered that Barber was not conscious. Deputies removed Barber from the water and began performing CPR on him.

Barber was taken to FF Thompson Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Foster, the operator of the jet ski, was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived to the scene and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Deputies say the 8-year-old boy was initially unconscious, but was revived using CPR. Mercy Flight was called to transport the 8-year-old boy to SMH as well, the sheriff says he is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies neither rider was wearing life jackets, a violation of state law that could lead to a criminal charge.

“He should have had life vest on both him selves and the boy, he put boy in harms way looking at this with district attorney office,” said Sheriff Henderson.

The sheriff’s office is expecting more boaters on the water as the weather gets warmers and reminds everyone to be safe and wear a life jacket.

“We want folks to come in and enjoy our lake, we want you to come down have a good time, but we want them to be safe,” said Henderson.

The crash remains under investigation.