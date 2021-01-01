Businesses in the orange zones struggle on New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For restaurants in the orange zones, it’s been a tough year, made even worse in recent weeks due to the new restrictions.

New Year’s Eve is typically one of the busiest nights of the year, but under new state restrictions, restaurants in the orange zone did not see an uptick in business.

Sticky Soul and BBQ on Culver Road opened in February right before the COVID-19 shutdown. They say take-out orders kept them afloat at first, but zone restrictions have hurt business.

“We probably wouldn’t be able to talk right now. I’d be running around seating customers and talking with guests, the dining rooms would probably be getting pretty full right around this time of the evening,” Owner Howard Neilson said.

“Unfortunately customers aren’t allowed in. So tonight’s going to be like a regular night. Maybe it will be busier, we hope it’s going to be busier with takeout and delivery services.”

The orange zone includes most of Rochester and parts of Irondequoit, Brighton and Gates.