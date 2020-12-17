Businesses in Downtown Canandaigua said are fortunate to remain open during pandemic

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — As many retailers in the greater Rochester area are worried about the micro-cluster shutdowns others are seeing success, like locally owned businesses in downtown Canandaigua. It’s all thanks because of the rigorous health precautions they took and strategies to keep open.

With a fresh blanket of snow on main street canandaigua, the holiday spirit is definitely in the air.

“It feels like Christmas even if it wasn’t. You know what I mean between the freshly fallen snow degree of appreciation and humility that we’re hearing,” said Ethan Fogg, Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO

Locally owned businesses here are cheerful. they have been able to remain open while other areas in the Finger Lakes haven’t because of the micro-cluster shutdowns. Denise Chaapel, is the owner of Sweet Expressions in downtown Canandaigua and the Director of the Business Improvement District. She says the credit to their success is listening to mom and pop shops.

“What they really needed was feet on the street and customers and their stores, so we started to think how can we do that safely,” said Chaapel.

“We’re also fortunate a great number of people very early on adopted very aggressive standards and signed their own businesses even as early as March and April the super cleaning regimen and the full PPE Ina all hands on deck from the very first moment and I think it’s paid off,” said Fogg.

Chaapel says another successful factor is that people have to walk outdoors to each of the businesses and the desire from them to continue to shop local during the holiday season.

“We have to put together some incredible weekends where we’re just keeping people moving from a business-to-business social distance when Santa and Mrs. clause arrived, Santa is not allowed to be in his house, so he is seeing children and families on our stage in our little village that’s just fabulous,” said Chaapel.

This weekend little kids can come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, of course socially distant. this Saturday from 12- 3pm.