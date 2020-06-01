Business, police prepare for more violence

1  of  74
Rochester, NY (WROC)- Groups of police cars leaving the public safety building-​ and heading into Rochester after a night of unrest has left the city on edge. ​

24 hours ago fires raged through the parking lot acorss from the public safety building in downtown Rochester and tear gas filled the air.​ What’s left is the burnt car parts and broken glass, the aftermath of a protest that started peaceful but turned destructive.​ ​

Police sat on Monroe Avenue throughout the day-, in front of boarded up businesses that were destroyed in the violence of the night before. ​

Alah Musleh was watching the violence on a live stream when he saw people breaking the windows at the cricket wireless he owns, he walked in this morning to broken windows, smashed equipment,​ he says 90% of what was in the store was destroyed.

​”Mad at first but then I was, I just didn’t want people to get hurt that’s what I was worried about the most, it’s terrible but there’s nothing I can do really,” said Alah Musleh, owner cricket wireless

Other business that weren’t vandalizes last night were seen boarding up windows-, getting ready for the potential of more violence. ​

Some business got creative- Cars and construction vehicles could bee seen at this business, blocking the widows from any damage. 

Owners at Create-a-pizza say as a small business they don’t have the time or resources to get supplies to board up the windows-, and while they’re worried, they will have to leave the shop as it for now. ​

“I mean we’re small business owners, the two of us run it together so being able to run out to the hardware store or anything to get supplies hasn’t really been possible and also keeping the business running so right now we’re just hoping that people don’t want to hurt the pizza shop,” said Katelyn Dunne , partner Create-a-pizza on Monroe Ave.

Patrols could be seen leaving the public safety building into the night, possibly going out to enforce that county wide curfew and prevent any more destruction. ​

