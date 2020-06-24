Business owners not happy with Cuomo due to phase four changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Reza Sattari is ready to open Oriental Rug Mart’s doors inside Eastview Mall after a tough couple of months being closed.

“In my point of view if something doesn’t break you it makes you stronger,” Sattari said. He added “It didn’t break me.”

But he can’t open, because the governor said so.

Sattari doesn’t understand the logic behind the decision to leave several categories of businesses, including malls and gyms, out of day one of phase four re-openings.

“I see the bars are open, it really does not make sense at all,” Sattari said. “I don’t know what’s going on in his mind.”

Sattari says the lack of foot traffic is hurting businesses that operate out of malls since they can’t reopen.

So he thinks Cuomo should go back to the drawing board.

“Sometimes, politicians need some time to reevaluate themselves,” Sattari said. “He was right at the beginning, but probably he needs to rethink.”