Business owners on phase three reopening: ‘Thrilled, delighted, nervous in a good way’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thrilled, delighted and nervous in a good way.

We’re hearing emotional words from phase 3 business-owners who got the green light to open tomorrow.

“I feel awesome today because we finally get to know when we’re going to reopen, which was tricky because four days ago we thought we were in phase four still,” said The Upstate Tattoo Company owner Bill Herring. “They said arts were part of phase four, but personal services were phase three and we were like ‘well, we’re kind of both.’”

Herring says he’s not messing around when it comes to the health of his clients.

“We’re going to have infrared thermometers to check peoples temperatures we have face masks as well as face shields,” he said.

Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy explained what he believes will happen if businesses don’t follow state guidelines.

“The enforcement is on local government, so it could be a town, it could be a village, it could be a city or county which check on things,” Duffy said Thursday. “For the most part they would respond to complaints, then there could be the department of labor involved or state liquor authority.”

Phase four could start in two weeks, but officials tell us nothing is set in stone.