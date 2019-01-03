Bus bumps into Greece elementary school; no serious injuries

A school bus crashed into the side of an elementary school in Greece Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the Holmes Road Elementary School for the minor accident.

School officials say the driver of the bus hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the bus to bump into part of the building.

There were two students and a monitor on board the bus along with the driver at the time of the crash. We’re told there were no serious injuries.

Neither was there any significant structural damage; school officials say the crash broke glass and caused damage to the heating system. No one inside the classroom was hurt.

We’re told the art classes that are typically held in the classroom will be moved to the library.