Burkes Grill in Webster’s liquor license suspended after violating new regulations

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Burkes Grill in Webster is one of 11 New York bars and restuarants that had their liquor license suspended after violating pandemic related executive orders.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that these businesses face fines up to $10,000 per violation, but ‘egregious violations’ can result in the immediate suspension of the bar or restaurant’s liquor license.

On July 30, State Liquor Authority investigators visited Burkes Grill and found that it was operating as an illegal bar only — three people were served alcohol without ordering food.

The investigators were also served alcohol without ordering food, and the bartender was not wearing a face mask. 12 other people were observed drinking at the bar and ignoring social distancing guidelines.

According to the Governor’s Office, suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely.