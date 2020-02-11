Bullet hole discovered at Monroe County GOP headquarters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Republican Committee officials say they discovered a bullet hole in an office window at the party’s downtown Rochester headquarters.

“The Monroe County GOP would like to thank the Rochester Police Department for their professionalism and prompt attention into this matter,” said Monroe County GOP Chairman Bill Napier in a statement. “We are grateful that this incident did not result in any injuries.”

Officials say they have no reason to believe this incident was politically motivated.

Monroe County Republican Headquarters is located at 460 State Street and has periodically been the site of peaceful protests, according to officials. Monroe County Republican Headquarters is located at 460 State Street and has periodically been the site of peaceful protests, according to officials.

This incident occurs just one day after a Florida man was arrested for driving into a tent set up in a parking lot by Republicans to register voters in Jacksonville.

Monroe County Republican Headquarters is located at 460 State Street and has periodically been the site of peaceful protests, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.