ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A building along West Walworth Drive in Macedon was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the property just before 2:00 p.m. By the time they arrived, they said the walls of the building had already begun to cave in.

Firefighters on scene said they were able to put out the fire fairly quickly, but the building was destroyed. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.