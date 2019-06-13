Build-a-Bear Pay Your Age event!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Build-a-Bear is offering their second year of the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes! It will provide winners with a birthday party experience or an exclusive event to Pay Your Age.
There are expected to be over 200 thousand winners to receive a Pay Your Age ticket, as well as 10 winners who will receive the grand prize of this Count Your Candles Sweepstakes, a birthday party experience.
More information on how to take part in this event can be found on the Build-a-Bear website.
