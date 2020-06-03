Buffalo woman arrested and charged after hitting 2 officers with her car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the New York State Police, a Buffalo woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the incident that occurred Monday when two officers were hit by a car during a protest.

Officials say Deyanna J. Davis, 30, was the driver of the vehicle that struck the officers Monday night in Buffalo on Bailey Avenue.

Davis has been charged with Aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer (B Felony), Assault 2nd Degree (C Felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (C Felony) and Criminal Possession of a Stolen Property 4th Degree (E Felony).

Davis is to be arraigned Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.