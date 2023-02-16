ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Payton Gendron, the man who killed ten Black people and injured three others at a Buffalo supermarket, is currently in custody at the Livingston County Jail, according to the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.

This comes after his federal court appearance Thursday, and just one day after receiving eleven life sentences on New York State charges.

Gendron will remain in their custody while he faces federal charges, including hate crimes resulting in death, hate crimes involving an attempt to kill, and using a firearm in a hate crime.

It’s still uncertain whether the shooter will face the death penalty, however attorneys for both sides say they have met with DOJ officials to present their arguments for and against the death penalty.

Gendron, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday at the Erie County Court, where a victim’s family member rushed at him from the audience. The man was restrained by officials in the courtroom and will not be charged according to prosecutors.

According to the Associated Press, Gendron’s victims at the Tops Friendly Market, which is the only supermarket and a neighborhood hub on Buffalo’s largely Black East Side, included a church deacon, the grocery store’s guard, a man shopping for a birthday cake, a grandmother of nine and the mother of a former Buffalo fire commissioner. The victims ranged in age from 32 to 86.