Buffalo police searching for former Webster resident after boy found on porch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo police are looking for three people in connection with the little boy who was found on a porch Monday. One of the people they are looking for, used to live in Webster.

Buffalo police say Dhamyl Mirelle Roman-Audiffred lived in Webster before moving to Orlando, Florida. The boy, Noelvin, was found Monday morning in a box on the doorstep of a home on Potomac Avenue in Buffalo.

Police are also looking into a car fire that happened on Monday just one mile from where Noelvin was found but are not sure if the two are connected.

Noelvin’s grandmother, Zenaida Colon, says she is ready to be reunited with him.

“My plea right now is to please get him home. I’m doing my best to get him where he should be which is home with us. I’m thankful for Buffalo, New York for taking care of him for a few days but I think its time for us to head home.”

The grandmother says she has a custody petition hearing on October 9 but is trying to have it take place sooner.