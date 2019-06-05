Buffalo police: High school student taken to hospital after eating marijuana gummy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Buffalo, NY (WIVB) - Buffalo police say a high school student at P.S. 197 (Math, Science & Technology Preparatory School) was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital after ingesting a marijuana gummy.

According to police, she ate the gummy while at school.

The girl's age is not yet known, and it's not clear what condition she is in.