Buffalo police: High school student taken to hospital after eating marijuana gummy
Buffalo, NY (WIVB) - Buffalo police say a high school student at P.S. 197 (Math, Science & Technology Preparatory School) was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital after ingesting a marijuana gummy.
According to police, she ate the gummy while at school.
The girl's age is not yet known, and it's not clear what condition she is in.
