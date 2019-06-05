Local News

Buffalo police: High school student taken to hospital after eating marijuana gummy

Buffalo, NY (WIVB) - Buffalo police say a high school student at P.S. 197 (Math, Science & Technology Preparatory School) was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital after ingesting a marijuana gummy.

According to police, she ate the gummy while at school.

The girl's age is not yet known, and it's not clear what condition she is in.

