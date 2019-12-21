Gameday blog: Bills trail Patriots 7-3 late in 1st quarter

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, passes under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Trent Murphy (93) in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots squared off Saturday at Gillette Stadium with postseason positioning on the line.

The first time in a generation, the Bills have a chance to win the AFC East, but they’ll need a win against New England Saturday, and some additional help in Week 17, but even being in it this late in the season is seen as a victory by many Bills fans.

1st quarter

New England got the ball first, the Buffalo defense made a big play on a fumble. Safety Micah Hyde recovered it and returned it deep into Patriots territory.

A relatively stunted Bills possession ended when kicker Stephen Hauschka connected on a 35-yard field goal to give the Bills an early 3-0 lead.

That lead didn’t hold long; on the subsequent drive the Patriots scored on a touchdown when Tom Brady found tight end Matt LaCosse for an 8-yard score. That touchdown ended a 11-play. 75-yard drive and successful extra point but the Patriots up 7-3 midway through the opening quarter.

Live updates