Gameday blog: Bills trail Patriots 7-3 late in 1st quarter

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots squared off Saturday at Gillette Stadium with postseason positioning on the line.
The first time in a generation, the Bills have a chance to win the AFC East, but they’ll need a win against New England Saturday, and some additional help in Week 17, but even being in it this late in the season is seen as a victory by many Bills fans.
1st quarter
New England got the ball first, the Buffalo defense made a big play on a fumble. Safety Micah Hyde recovered it and returned it deep into Patriots territory.
A relatively stunted Bills possession ended when kicker Stephen Hauschka connected on a 35-yard field goal to give the Bills an early 3-0 lead.
That lead didn’t hold long; on the subsequent drive the Patriots scored on a touchdown when Tom Brady found tight end Matt LaCosse for an 8-yard score. That touchdown ended a 11-play. 75-yard drive and successful extra point but the Patriots up 7-3 midway through the opening quarter.