BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills are ready for primetime.

The Bills’ 2022 schedule was released at 8 p.m. Thursday night – and the Bills are set for at least five primetime games, as well as the early game shown nationally on Thanksgiving.

The Bills will kick off the NFL season against the Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 1, and they will host the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2. In all, they play twice on Monday Night Football, once on Sunday Night Football, and three times on Thursday. The complete schedule is below.

The Bills will have nine road games this season and only eight home games. The AFC had the extra home game last year when the league transitioned to the 17-game schedule.

You want primetime? You got primetime. Check out the complete Buffalo Bills 2022 schedule ⬇👀 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LciS9OrYZl — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) May 13, 2022

Bills preseason schedule

Dates and times TBD

Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts (WIVB)

Week 2: vs. Denver Broncos (WIVB)

Week 3: at Carolina Panthers (WIVB)

Bills 2022 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: Bye week

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving) (CBS)

Week 13: Thursday, Dec. 1 at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon; local TV TBD)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: Sat/Sun Dec. 17/18 vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: Monday, Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 18: Sat/Sun Jan. 7/8 vs. New England Patriots, TBD