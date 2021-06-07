Brunch encourages teen girls to dream big

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is encouraging young women in Rochester to dream big.

Olivia’s Angels hosted its Girl Talk Brunch for youth in the area on Sunday. The event focused on encouraging teens to pursue higher education, start their own business, and become financially independent. The brunch featured local business owners as well.

“Each one of these ladies grew up in the city of Rochester. whether we were on the east side or west side, we were all able to think outside of our environment,” CEO Sheena Brown said.

“We all realized that our environment, it doesn’t control us. If we want more, we can have more in this life and we grew up to be successful.”

Olivia’s Angels has been in operation for three years. Their focus is connecting with teen girls between 15 and 19 years old.