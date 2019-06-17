Browncroft neighborhood polling place of 30 years moved for primary election

With a week until primary day, some voters in the Browncroft neighborhood are complaining about an 11th-hour change in polling places. For the first time in 30 years, the polling place has been moved a mile away, from School 46 on Newcastle Road to St. John the Evangelist church on Humboldt Street.

Some voters in district 23, like Wendy LaBarge, said they’re confused about the sudden change in polling place.

“Luckily I don’t feel like this is a district where people are trying to get away with anything, but with the current state that we live in I think people need as many advantages to vote as they can, and the short notice of this is just kinda crazy,” said LaBarge.

Doug French, the Republican commissioner of the Board of Elections, said the date doesn’t work because of events at School 46.

“They said it’s the last day of school, there’s moving up ceremonies, there are parents, there are grandparents coming out, there’s gonna be people parked on the grass, there’s just not enough room to accommodate two different activities,” said French.

The county told the some 550 affected residents about the change to St. John the Evangelist in a letter. Craig Epperson received his today.

“I don’t care, I was a little surprised to see it happening because it’s been at School 46 as long as we’ve been in the neighborhood,” said Epperson.

French said at the end of the day, both parties were thinking of the most logical solution.

He also said the polling place for district 23 will be moved back to School 46 again for the general election in November. The school is typically closed that day to eliminate congestion and give full access to voters.

The primary election is next Tuesday, June 25th.