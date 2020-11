ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Did you know that Rochester, NY averages more cloudy days than sunny ones throughout the year? Out of roughly 365 days in a year, we see 61 clear, 104 partly cloudy, and 200 cloudy days in all.

According to annual percentage of possible sunshine from NOAA data through 2004, Yuma, Arizona is the "sunniest" city with 90% annual possible sun on average. Rochester averages 51%.