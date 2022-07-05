One of the local men involved in the January 6th attack on the US Capitol is asking the judge in the case for leniency in sentencing.

The attorney for James Mault of Brockport gave the judge three reasons his client should receive less prison time than agreed upon in the plea agreement.

James Mault pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.

This was for his role in the January 6th riot where he admitted to going through the barriers at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. and spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement.

A former local iron worker, Mault’s plea agreement came with a sentencing range of 37 to 46 months in prison but his attorney, Richard Stern, submitted court paperwork this week asking the judge to give him less than 37 months.

Mault has also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Stern said Mault was just an “average participant” in the riot adding the judge should consider “the stress from his harsh terms of confinement, the defendant’s multiple military terms and his resultant PTSD.”

Stern said Mault regrets his role in the attack citing a text two days after the attack where Mault wrote, “I can handle the future its just coping with the sh** I did.”

Mault’s wife wrote a letter to the judge saying Mault “really is an amazing man when you get to know him” adding their two young children “need their father in their lives.”

Mault pleaded guilty alongside Cody Mattice of Hilton.

They’re both due back in court for sentencing next Friday at 1 pm.

A third local man tied up in all this is Dominic Pezzola, who is now being facing one of the most serious charges of Seditious Conspiracy.

He will not be part of the sentencing hearing later this month.