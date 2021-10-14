Brockport man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, arrested at Fort Bragg

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — James Mault of Brockport has been detained in connection the to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

His case is set to be taken over by federal prosecutors

A federal criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday showed Mault climbing a ledge of the Capitol Building and spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement during the insurrection:





Col. Joe Buccino confirmed to News 8 Thursday that Mault was taken into custody at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on October 6, where he was stationed after enlisting in the U.S. Army earlier this year. Col. Buccino added that Mault enlisted in May 2021, months after the insurrection at the Capitol.

According to the federal order of detention, Mault “must be detained pending trial” because the government has proven:

By clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.

By a preponderance of evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance as required.

According to the federal complaint, Mault was seen in attendance at the Capitol attack wearing a reddish brown colored hard hat with a sticker of Ironworkers Local 33 of Rochester, New York. An anonymous source contacted the FBI and told officials they saw Mault inside the Capitol Building while standing next to a police officer who had been killed.

A statement from Ironworks Local 33 of Rochester Thursday to News 8 said “He is not a member, and no further comment.”

According to prosecutors, Anita Mault, James Mault’s mother, was interviewed by FBI Special Agents in January. She told the FBI that her husband drove a bus of approximately five people, including James Mault, to attend the protest in Washington D.C. on January 6. She confirmed to Special Agents that the man in the reddish brown hard hat was indeed her son.

James Mault was then interviewed by FBI Special Agents on the same day the spoke with his mother. He told the FBI he attended the rally and that he wore the hard had because “he was aware of ANTIFA attacking Trump supporters” and thought the hard hat would provide some level of protection.

Mault told officials that he was caught up in the crowd which pushed him closer to the Capitol building and said he had “no choice but to move forward” because of the press of people behind him, adding that he ended up right next to the Capitol, but denied that entering the building. Mault denied assaulting anyone or damaging property, according to the federal complaint.

According to prosecutors, body worn camera video showed Mault spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement officers with his left hand.

Mault’s charges include assaulting and resisting officers, and committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Mault is the third local man charged in the January. Others facing charges include Cody Mattice of Hilton and Dominic Pezzola of Rochester.

