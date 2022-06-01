BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Brockport Central School District officials announced Wednesday that there will be increased police presence after the discovery of a non-credible threat.

Authorities were called to the district’s high school where they located graffiti written in the girl’s bathroom. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deemed the message non-credible after a thorough investigation.

BCSD officials added that they will have an increase in police presence on campus and at the high school for the remainder of the week out of an abundance of caution and safety for students, staff, and visitors.

There is no information as to what the threat was at this time.

