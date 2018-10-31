Brockport community remembers Pittsburgh shooting victims at vigil

BROCKPORT, NY (WROC-TV) - Days after 11 people were shot and killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue, locals living in Brockport gathered to show their support for the victims and their families.

Dr. Lauren Leiberman is a professor at the College at Brockport. She's also Jewish.

She spoke at a candlelight vigil in Brockport on Tuesday evening that was designed to bring people together following Saturday's tragedy in Pittsburgh.

"My message tonight is about resilience," said Leiberman.

She mentioned her grandparents past experiences with anti-Semitism, how they escaped Germany to come to America and discussed how Saturday's shooting impacted her and several others in the Jewish community across the country.

"It just breaks my heart that people went to the synagogue to pray to be around people like them and somebody had the hatred to kill them," said Leiberman.

Many locals including students and Brockport residents attended.

"I think it's really important to show solidarity with people who are hurting and who are being targeted right now," said Tobin Carson.

"I think it's important to show no matter what religion or what you believe in that you're willing to support the people who live in the same community as you and that you have support for them in times when they might not think they have any," said Matthew Farwell.

That support goes a long way, especially to Leiberman.

"I was at my own Temple Sinai on Friday night. It could've been us. It could've been anyone," said Leiberman.