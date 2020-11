Yesterday's high temperature in Rochester was 68 degrees which was a a full 16 degrees above normal for the date. Many other spots around the Greater Rochester Area saw temperatures reach 70° and higher.

Expect no shortage of sunshine for your Friday. Breezes will still be fresh at times but will not be nearly as busy as yesterday. Look for high temperatures largely in the upper 60s. These last two days mark just the beginning of what will be a remarkable stretch of weather for this time of year. By the time all is said and done early next week Rochester may easily see up to 5 70° high temperatures on the books for the month. If that happens, it would mark the first such occurrence in nearly 90 years!