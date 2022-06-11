ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of Brittanee Drexel held a celebration of life ceremony in her honor Saturday morning 13 years after she disappeared.

The ceremony was held at The Father’s House Church on Paul Road and was open to the public.

Brittanee Drexel first went missing in April 2009 after going with friends to Myrtle Beach, S.C. and last May, her remains were found in a wooded area in Georgetown.

A person of interest in her disappearance, Raymond Moody, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

The family is requesting for memorial contributions to be donated on this online campaign instead of flowers.