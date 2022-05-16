ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A much-anticipated news conference with police in South Carolina Monday may be connected to the disappearance and death of Brittanee Drexel.

The Chili teen went missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009 and police have been looking for her ever since, but this month has revealed some potential new developments.

Bar Harbor is the name of the hotel that Drexel was staying at before she vanished. Surveillance video of her leaving the hotel was potentially the last image taken of Drexel.

Over the next 13 years, there would be many maybes and possibilities, but Drexel was never found.

The FBI declared Drexel dead in 2016 — saying that she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and shot.

To date, no person has been charged with kidnapping or murder in this case, but a new arrest has led to speculation about a potential breakthrough.

Raymond Moody, 62, was named a person of interest two years into the investigation. He was charged last week with obstruction of justice — and the date of the alleged offense is the same date that Drexel went missing.

We interviewed Drexel’s mother, Dawn, two days after her daughter went missing and she said this:

“Something is wrong. Something is wrong,” Dawn Drexel said. “I have a gut feeling that she is not safe. She is … something is very, very wrong. It’s not like my daughter to not call, even if it was a friend. We were not arguing. She would have called me. She would have called her boyfriend. She wouldn’t have left her clothes at the hotel where they were all staying at.”

We do not know at this time if Moody’s arrest is indeed connected to any major development in the case. Law enforcement is only saying that there is a Monday afternoon press conference in connection to recent police activity in the area.

Police in that area reported the discovery of human remains last week but did not say or confirm if they were those of Drexel.

Family and friends, in South Carolina and in Rochester, are desperately hoping that Monday will bring them the long-awaited closure they’ve been seeking.