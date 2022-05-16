MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WROC) — Thirteen years after Brittanee Drexel disappeared, an arrest has been made, giving friends and family the long-awaited closure they have been seeking.

Authorities say 62-year-old Raymond Moody is charged with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct for the death and disappearance of Drexel. According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Moody has an extensive “sex offender criminal history.”

Police in the area recently reported the discovery of human remains, in a wooded area of Georgetown County, South Carolina. Those remains were identified as those of Drexel, confirmed through dental records.

The Chili native was 17-years-old when she went missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009 and police have been looking for her ever since.

Bar Harbor is the name of the hotel that Drexel was staying at before she vanished. Surveillance video of her leaving the hotel was potentially the last image taken of Drexel.

The FBI declared Drexel dead in 2016 — saying that she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and shot.

Raymond Moody, 62, was named a person of interest two years into the investigation. He was charged last week with obstruction of justice — and the date of the alleged offense was the same date that Drexel went missing.

“The search for Brittanee is now a pursuit if justice,” said Dawn Drexel, Brittanee’s mother.

“It’s bittersweet. Weighing it all out is tough on a father and a mother,” said Chad Drexel, Brittanee’s father.

Dawn announced there will be celebration of life events held in both Rochester and Myrtle Beach in the coming days with more details to be announced.

“Brittanee’s mother Dawn and her father Chad were promised that every resource would be used to find the answer of what happened to Brittanee, where did it happen, how did it happen, and why did it happen,” Weaver said. “The why may never be known, or understood, but today this task force can — confidently and without hesitation — answer the rest of those questions.”

Original

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office said that the conference is related to recent law enforcement activity in the area. This press conference comes amid possible developments into the investigation of Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance.

Drexel, a Chili teenager, went missing in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009, and police have been looking for her since.

Raymond Moody, 62, was named a person of interest two years into the investigation and was arrested last Wednesday for obstruction of justice — the alleged offense was on the same date Drexel went missing.

It is still unknown if Moody’s arrest is connected to Drexel’s case. According to the arrest warrant, Moody “did take overt actions to conceal and/or dispose of evidence of a crime.”

This may prove to be an important line in the Brittanee Drexel case. From Raymond Moody's arrest warrant.

Moody was a registered sex offender living in South Carolina when Drexel disappeared, but he was never charged with her murder.

The charge of obstruction of justice on the same date as Drexel’s disappearance has led to many unanswered questions:

Are police officially connecting Moody to the Drexel case? If so, what proof do they have? Police in the area recently reported the discovery of human remains — are they those of Drexel?

For now, it’s a story of speculation, which has dominated the case from the start, but all the family wants is to know is what happened.

