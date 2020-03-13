Bristol Mountain: no audience for ski championships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Both nationally and locally, many sports events are being cancelled or continuing without an audience do to the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

Bristol Mountain is following suit. On Friday, the resort announced that the Freestyle Aerial U.S. National Championships will still go on as scheduled however it will go on without an audience.

We wish the over 2,000 spectators who had purchased tickets to this sold out event would have been able to see these world-class athletes compete for the national title. We are profoundly thankful to our sponsors Visit Finger Lakes, Visit Rochester, KB Graphics, Inc., Messner Flooring, Prinoth, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Direct Energy Business, Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning, Kovalsky Carr, MRB Group, and Power Management.

— Bristol Mountain Event Chair Steven Fuller

Officials at Bristol announced that only essential staff will be allowed into the event. Over 2,000 tickets have been sold.

The event will be live streamed on Bristol’s YouTube channel.