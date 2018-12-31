Bristol Mountain cancels fireworks, parade ahead of high winds; Batavia Downs changes time

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRISTOL, NY (WROC) - With poor weather expected Monday night and Tuesday morning, Bristol Mountain has decided to cancel its fireworks display.

The resort says fireworks and the Staff Torchlight Parade have both been cancelled. Rain and wind is expected Monday evening and a high wind warning is in effect for overnight.

The slopes will remain open until 10 p.m. Monday. There will also be karaoke at the Rocket Lodge from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“We apologize and are disappointed for the change in plans but the weather is not conducive for these two activities to take place this evening.”, wrote spokesperson Drew Broderick in a statement.

Skiing will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

The City of Rochester has also cancelled its fireworks for New Year's Eve.

Batavia Downs moves up fireworks time

While others have cancelled their display, Batavia Downs shifted the time ahead.

The racino's fireworks display will now happen at 9 p.m. instead of midnight.

Visitors can view the display outside Homestretch Grill or inside the enclosed grandstands on the second floor.