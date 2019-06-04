Bring your dogs to Woofstock Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Get ready to spend the day with your dog and help some local rescues and shelters at Woofstock 2019!

Woofstock is set for this Saturday, June 8 from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Americana Vineyards Winery, located at 4367 East Covert Road in Interlaken, about a one hour and fifteen-minute drive from Rochester.

Americana Vineyards Winery Owner Joe Gober, Winery Director Butch Newhart, and Brindle Posse Rescue Director Barb Yahn discussed the annual event Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

This is the seventh year for Woofstock. "It's amazing how fast that goes by," said Gober. "We've done so much for the animals, and we love to see them come back year after year."

Last year Woofstock raised $7,800 in cash and supplies for rescues and shelters. This year the goal is $8,500 and Gober is determined to achieve it. "We've got more businesses donating for gift baskets. We have a silent auction. We have a gift basket raffle. We have wine slushies, wine tastings, all different ways to accumulate money to get to our goal. And, of course, we're taking food donations at the door for 'Dog Gone Fun' tickets, which you spend for ice cream, hot dogs and great things and games during the event."

The Winery's beautiful dogs Maverick and Lilly were in-studio for the conversation as well. They'll join all the other dogs for a day of fun at Woofstock. "They sure will," said Newhart. "This is Maverick. He's a rescue from Tennessee. He's two and a half. Lilly's about seven, seven and a half. She's a rescue, both of whom from Tompkins County SPCA. All dogs are welcome and hopefully, everybody will get along and have a good day."

Brindle Posse is one of the rescues that will benefit from Woofstock. "We're thrilled to be back for a second year," said Yahn. "This year we're included in part of the funds besides the food. For us, we've got anywhere from 14 to 16 dogs at any given point in time in foster alone, so it helps us pay our bills and anything in excess we pay forward to the community."

The five Finger Lakes region rescues which will benefit from Woofstock's proceeds include:

Brindle Posse Rescue - Rochester

Fetch a Friend Rescue - Seneca Falls

Pet the Pet Program - Trumansburg

Browncoat Cat Rescue - Ithaca

Cortland Community SPCA - Cortland

Some Woofstock inspired wines from Americana Vineyards, and two of the books inspired by the event's original dogs, Max and Ruby, were also displayed during the conversation. "Our originators, our two original chocolate labs Max and Ruby started it," Gober said. "We have a dedication to them. They wrote the three children's books through the time with a little help from all of us. And we have wine with our names on it. We have Ruby's Bubbling White, Blush, and Red that are available at the Winery. We have special labels. You can send us a picture of your dog, and we'll put them on special labels and you can put them on wine purchases, that's great! But this is the frosting on the cake. It's a day of spending time with your animal. It's a day of wine tasting and food. It's all local. The rescues are local. The food is local. The bands all afternoon are local, and they're donating their time. We're in the heart of the Finger Lakes. It's about an hour and ten minutes from here so it's not a long ride. It's so worth it to come down. The weather is going to be beautiful and you get to hang with your dog all day long."

The event website is woofstockflx.weebly.com and has a schedule of events and directions.

If you can't make it, but would like to make a donation to support the benefit, visit gofundme.com/woofstock-benefit.



