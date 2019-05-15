Bring on the bonsai trees

Local News

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The Bonsai Exhibition & Sale is set for this Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, at Monroe Community Hospital.

Organizer Bill Valavanis and exhibitor Ron Maggio discussed the popular event Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

"They'll see about a hundred trees of this quality," said Valavanis, referencing several bonsai plants he displayed for the segment. "They're fine quality classical bonsai, many flowering and a lot of deciduous trees and evergreens. In addition, there will be about fifty Suiseki, Japanese viewing stones."

The Exhibition & Sale, now in its forty-sixth year, will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days, and feature informative demonstrations. "Saturday our president is going to give a demonstration on bonsai at two o'clock," Valavanis said. "On Sunday, Ikebana International, Japanese flower arrangement, their master teachers will be giving a demonstration. So Saturday and Sunday, two o'clock and those are free with the admission."

Admission is $5, $3 for seniors with children under 12 free. Get your tickets at the door.

Maggio displayed a special Suiseki purchase he recently made. "I just picked this stone up about a year ago, and it was in a show in Japan in February, which is quite an honor," he said. "It's a distant mountain stone and it's something very special. It's quite old and it was previously owned by some people in Japan who are very famous."

The Bonsai Exhibition & Sale presents a terrific opportunity to learn about bonsai, admire their beauty, and start your own collection. "You can buy a small starter tree and take a class from the club," explained Valavanis. "That's how most of the people started."

To learn more about the Bonsai Exhibition & Sale, visit bonsaisocietyofupstateny.org.


 

