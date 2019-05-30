Brighton to dismiss code violations against man accused of posting white supremacist flyers

Brighton, NY (WROC) - The man ticketed for posting white supremacist flyers in the Town of Brighton will have the violations dismissed as long as he does not commit any other violations in the next six months. That's according to Brighton Town Court.

Christopher Hodgman, 23, of Bethesda, Maryland, was ticketed for affixing advertisements to public structures, a violation of the town code.

In October and November 2018, a number of flyers and stickers, promoting a white supremacist group, were found around the Town of Brighton. They were found on light poles, highway signs and bus shelters, in different locations including in front of the Brighton Town Hall and near synagogues Temple Sinai and Temple B'rith Kodesh. The town says the flyers and stickers were removed, but quickly someone put them up again in nearly the same spots.

Officers say they were able to find fingerprints on tape used to put up the fliers. The fingerprints led them to Hodgman.

Police say the case was a code violation, not a criminal act, but Hodgman could have faced a fine and possible jail time if convicted.

News 8 spoke with Hodgman in 2017 about politics on campus while he was a student at the University of Rochester.