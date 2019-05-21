Brighton seeks to go over tax cap in budget vote

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC) - The residents of Rochester area school districts are voting Tuesday on budgets for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.

For the past eight years in New York State, there has been a maximum property tax increase of two percent. When districts go over the cap, they must seek super-majority approval from the voters to pass the budget (60 percent). While the majority of the districts are sticking to the approximate two percent cap, the budget presented by the Brighton Central School District amounts to 4.89 percent. The district states that the majority of the tax increase stems from general operations as well as debt acquired in 2017.

The polls close at nine p.m. and results will be posted by News 8 shortly after for the public to see if Brighton's as well as the other districts' propositions have been passed. If Brighton's budget is not passed, district officials will have to revise and submit a second budget proposal.