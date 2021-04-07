Brighton schools delay K-5 start after New York State fails to update guidance

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Central School District has delayed its anticipated K-5 start date to April 19, after the state did not update its latest guidance.

In a release issued Wednesday, the district said: “The state has not taken any action to update state guidance based on the CDC’s most recent updates. We are still unable to change our current models until they do so.”

The district also said the 6-12 full reopening will not happen until the state updates guidance and local COVID-19 infection rates drop.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said updated state guidance would be released “within the next week.”