Brighton residents go days without snail mail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Getting that letter or prescription in the mail might be a problem in the future if the federal government doesn’t act, according to Senator Chuck Schumer.

Schumer came to Rochester to call on President Donald Trump to include billions of dollars for the United States Postal Service in the next COVID-19 bill.

Brighton resident Judy Schwartz is concerned. “We didn’t get our mail in two days in a particular week and then we had the same experience the next week and I thought it was strange,” said Schwartz. She reached out to media and Senator Chuck Schumer, who says the postal service is facing major layoffs which will hurt the mail delivery process.

Schumer is calling on the President to include federal dollars in the next COVID-19 package for the postal service, or else he says more than 2,000 civil servants will lose their jobs. “In the COVID-19 bill that we are fighting for is $10 billion dollars this year ,and $15 billion dollars in the next two years to keep the postal service going. It’s needed now more than ever. And then there’s the election factor many more people will vote by mail.”

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement:

“The postal service is in a financially unsustainable position, stemming from substantial declines in mail volume, and a broken business model. We are currently unable to balance our costs with available funding sources to fulfill both our universal service mission and other legal obligations.”

Schumer says this could especially hurt those who rely on prescription medication delivery and can complicate the mail-in voting process.