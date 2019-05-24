Brighton police take part in Special Olympics torch run

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC) — The Law Enforcement Torch Run made its pass through Brighton on Friday.

The run raises awareness and support for Special Olympics New York. The Brighton Torch Run is just one of the 60 places across the state participating.

The run started at the Brighton Police Headquarters, went to the middle school, and finally to the high school. For the athletes, it’s about the spirit of inclusion.

“This is wonderful, it’s amazing, and really helps,” said Cori Piels, Special Olympian torch bearer. “Special Olympics is basically about inclusion being a part of this community, and helping others by not leaving them out.”

The Special Olympics Summer Games will take place on June 14 and 15.