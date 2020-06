Temperatures this evening have been remaining a bit warmer than the past few nights as we have more low level moisture and a shift in winds. A surface low in Canada will approach the Great Lakes and the front edge of a warm front will nose into Western New York to bring the chance for a few scattered rain showers for the first bit of the day, although most will stay dry.

Temperatures will be allowed to warm into the lower 70s with increasing clouds. The surface low will move into Lake Ontario and eventually the northeast Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Off and on rain showers are expected through this period with the chance for a few storms mixed in as well. The low will move east Wednesday morning, but behind it the cold front may be a focal point for more showers and storms through Wednesday afternoon. At this time none of these expect to bring a severe threat besides a few heavy downpours and a few lightning bolts.