Brighton police make arrest in fatal Highland Avenue hit-and-run

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police Department has made an arrest after a fatal hit-and-run on Highland Avenue at Council Rock Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, last week. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his mid-30s on the ground, deceased.

The driver had fled the scene, however police found the car involved, after witnesses spoke with investigators at the scene. On Monday, Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi announced they had made an arrest.

Our Investigators made an arrest as a result of the investigation into the death of the pedestrian hit by a vehicle last Wednesday afternoon. I will release more details tomorrow.

The Brighton Police Department has scheduled a press conference for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to share more information about the investigation and arrest.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.