Brighton police looking for missing 75-year-old woman with schizophrenia

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are searching for a missing vulnerable woman.

Brighton police officials say Susan Campbell is a 75-year-old with with schizophrenia and is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

Officials say she was last seen around 9 a.m. driving on Dale Road in the Town of Brighton.

Campbell was driving a 2011 blue Chevrolet Cruze with New York registration AZS-3727.

Authorities say if located do not approach and call law enforcement.

