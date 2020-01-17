Elderly woman struck, killed by vehicle backing out of Brighton Driveway

Breaking News
Elderly woman dead after struck by vehicle backing out of Brighton driveway

by: WROC Staff

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police say an elderly woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene at Chalet Circle around 3:30 p.m.

“It appears she was just walking by,” said Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi.

Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi says it doesn’t appear that drugs or alcohol was involved.

“We believe it was just a terrible tragedy at this time,” Catholdi said.

